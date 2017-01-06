Crowd generic

Millwall

Millwall warn of possible move from London to Kent

A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Millwall admit that they could be forced to leave their South-East London home and relocate to Kent if land around The Den is sold to property developers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Millwall have admitted that they may be forced to leave their stadium in South-East London and move to Kent if land around The Den is sold to property developers.

Lewisham council is considering purchasing plots of land around the League One club's ground in Bermondsey and selling them to Renewal, an offshore developer.

The council is expected to confirm those plans at a council meeting next Wednesday and the Lions have conceded that they may be forced to move.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh told The Guardian: "The chairman has always been determined that this would never happen, but under such circumstances any and every option would have to be considered to secure the football club and the Millwall Community Trust's future as viable concerns."

The Lions have played in Lewisham since 1910 and at their current ground since 1993.

Southend United players celebrate winning during the Sky Bet League Two Playoff Final between Southend United and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 23, 2015
Read Next:
Southend reject Hull's Bentley offer
>
View our homepages for Steve Kavanagh, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall warn of possible move from London to Kent
 Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Millwall 'fully supportive' of Neil Harris
 Slaven Bilic models the West Ham beanie during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 6, 2016
Report: West Ham United eye Millwall's Mahlon Romeo
Millwall chief executive joins FAMillwall sign Calum Butcher from BurtonMillwall sign Irish defender Paul RooneyMillwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg WildeResult: Barnsley secure promotion to Championship
Result: Millwall make League One playoff finalMahlon Romeo signs new Millwall dealWolves recall Jed Wallace from MillwallCaldwell, Archer win L1 awardsJed Wallace "loving" life at Millwall
> Millwall Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd25165446242253
2Bolton WanderersBolton25155534171750
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe25147448232549
4Rochdale25143840301045
5Bradford CityBradford251012331211042
6Fleetwood Town2511773628840
7Southend UnitedSouthend2510963529639
8Peterborough UnitedPeterborough24108638261238
9Millwall2511594139238
10Bristol Rovers2510694044-436
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2581163326735
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd259792928134
13AFC Wimbledon258983632433
14Walsall2571082633-731
15Port Vale2587102737-1031
16Northampton TownNorthampton2586113536-130
17Gillingham2586113240-830
18MK Dons2577112934-528
19Swindon TownSwindon2567122438-1425
20Bury2564153449-1522
21Chesterfield2564152743-1622
22Coventry CityCoventry2549122337-1421
23Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2556142439-1521
24Oldham AthleticOldham24310111227-1519
> Full Version