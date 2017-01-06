Millwall admit that they could be forced to leave their South-East London home and relocate to Kent if land around The Den is sold to property developers.

Millwall have admitted that they may be forced to leave their stadium in South-East London and move to Kent if land around The Den is sold to property developers.

Lewisham council is considering purchasing plots of land around the League One club's ground in Bermondsey and selling them to Renewal, an offshore developer.

The council is expected to confirm those plans at a council meeting next Wednesday and the Lions have conceded that they may be forced to move.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh told The Guardian: "The chairman has always been determined that this would never happen, but under such circumstances any and every option would have to be considered to secure the football club and the Millwall Community Trust's future as viable concerns."

The Lions have played in Lewisham since 1910 and at their current ground since 1993.