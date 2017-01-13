New Transfer Talk header

Brad Guzan to remain at Middlesbrough until the summer?

Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan will reportedly have to wait until the summer to complete a move from Middlesbrough to Atlanta United.
Middlesbrough have reportedly decided to keep Brad Guzan at the Riverside Stadium until the summer.

Since making the switch from Aston Villa during the summer, Guzan has made just five appearances in all competitions, with three of his outings coming during the opening month of the season.

However, according to MLSSoccer.com, an injury to Victor Valdes has led to Boro denying Guzan the opportunity to link up with Atlanta United during the January transfer window.

Guzan has kept clean sheets in games against Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday and with Boro needing the 32-year-old to deputise for Valdes, he will have to wait for his return to the MLS.

The goalkeeper has just six months remaining on his existing deal in the North-East.

Gabriel Agbonlahor of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa on September 13, 2015
Agbonlahor linked with switch to MLS
