Goalkeeper Brad Guzan will reportedly have to wait until the summer to complete a move from Middlesbrough to Atlanta United.

Since making the switch from Aston Villa during the summer, Guzan has made just five appearances in all competitions, with three of his outings coming during the opening month of the season.

However, according to MLSSoccer.com, an injury to Victor Valdes has led to Boro denying Guzan the opportunity to link up with Atlanta United during the January transfer window.

Guzan has kept clean sheets in games against Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday and with Boro needing the 32-year-old to deputise for Valdes, he will have to wait for his return to the MLS.

The goalkeeper has just six months remaining on his existing deal in the North-East.