Sunderland boss David Moyes names an unchanged side as Billy Jones is past fit against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has named an unchanged side as Billy Jones has been past fit for tonight's Premier League clash against fellow relegation battlers Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

There was some doubt that the North-East outfit, who are in desperate need of a victory, would be without Jones after he suffered concussion, but Moyes has been able to field the same team that drew 2-2 with West Ham United.

As for Middlesbrough, two changes have been made to the team that suffered a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth, and one of them is an enforced alteration due to Gaston Ramirez's suspension.

Cristhian Stuani will partner Alvaro Negredo up front, while Adam Forshaw comes into the fold and there is no place in the squad for Antonio Barragan.

Tonight is crucial for both clubs as they attempt to claw themselves closer to safety, as Boro are 19th in the table, nine points adrift of the promised land, while Sunderland are rooted to the bottom, 12 points behind.

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Chambers, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw; Downing, Negredo, Stuani

Subs: Dimi, Fabio, Bernardo, Fischer, Traore, Bamford, Gestede

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, Denayer, O'Shea; Gibson, N'Dong, Cattermole; Khazri, Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Mannone, Pienaar, Borini, Lescott, Rodwell, Januzaj, Kone