Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Sunderland
 

Team News: Suderland unchanged for Middlesbrough trip as Billy Jones is past fit

Billy Jones of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Sunderland boss David Moyes names an unchanged side as Billy Jones is past fit against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
Staff Reporter

Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Sunderland boss David Moyes has named an unchanged side as Billy Jones has been past fit for tonight's Premier League clash against fellow relegation battlers Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

There was some doubt that the North-East outfit, who are in desperate need of a victory, would be without Jones after he suffered concussion, but Moyes has been able to field the same team that drew 2-2 with West Ham United.

As for Middlesbrough, two changes have been made to the team that suffered a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth, and one of them is an enforced alteration due to Gaston Ramirez's suspension.

Cristhian Stuani will partner Alvaro Negredo up front, while Adam Forshaw comes into the fold and there is no place in the squad for Antonio Barragan.

Tonight is crucial for both clubs as they attempt to claw themselves closer to safety, as Boro are 19th in the table, nine points adrift of the promised land, while Sunderland are rooted to the bottom, 12 points behind.

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Chambers, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw; Downing, Negredo, Stuani
Subs: Dimi, Fabio, Bernardo, Fischer, Traore, Bamford, Gestede

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, Denayer, O'Shea; Gibson, N'Dong, Cattermole; Khazri, Defoe, Anichebe
Subs: Mannone, Pienaar, Borini, Lescott, Rodwell, Januzaj, Kone

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
