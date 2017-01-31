Middlesbrough make two changes from their defeat against West Ham United ahead of their Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium.

Aitor Karanka's side, beaten 3-1 by West Ham United last time out, sees injured defenders Calum Chambers and George Friend replaced by Antonio Barragan and Fabio da Silva.

Unsettled playmaker Gaston Ramirez, meanwhile, is not involved.

As for the Baggies, they remain unchanged from their last match, a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Hawthorns.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Bernardo, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Stuani, Traore, Negredo

Subs: Dimi, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt, Yacob, Fletcher, Chadli, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Livermore, McClean, Leko, Field