Middlesbrough have made two changes from their last Premier League fixture ahead of Tuesday night's game against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium.
Aitor Karanka's side, beaten 3-1 by West Ham United last time out, sees injured defenders Calum Chambers and George Friend replaced by Antonio Barragan and Fabio da Silva.
Unsettled playmaker Gaston Ramirez, meanwhile, is not involved.
As for the Baggies, they remain unchanged from their last match, a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Hawthorns.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Bernardo, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Stuani, Traore, Negredo
Subs: Dimi, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede
West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt, Yacob, Fletcher, Chadli, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Livermore, McClean, Leko, Field