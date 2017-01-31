Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Team News: Calum Chambers and George Friend missing for Middlesbrough ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash

Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough make two changes from their defeat against West Ham United ahead of their Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Middlesbrough have made two changes from their last Premier League fixture ahead of Tuesday night's game against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium.

Aitor Karanka's side, beaten 3-1 by West Ham United last time out, sees injured defenders Calum Chambers and George Friend replaced by Antonio Barragan and Fabio da Silva.

Unsettled playmaker Gaston Ramirez, meanwhile, is not involved.

As for the Baggies, they remain unchanged from their last match, a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Hawthorns.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Gibson, Bernardo, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Stuani, Traore, Negredo
Subs: Dimi, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing, Fischer, Bamford, Gestede

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt, Yacob, Fletcher, Chadli, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Livermore, McClean, Leko, Field

Carlos de Pena in action for Nacional on January 25, 2015
Read Next:
Boro winger completes Real Oviedo switch
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Calum Chambers, George Friend, Antonio Barragan, Fabio da Silva, Gaston Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Team News: Calum Chambers and George Friend missing for Middlesbrough ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Report: Middlesbrough swoop for Adlene Guedioura
Jese's Middlesbrough snub confirmedBoro winger completes Real Oviedo switchVilla still hoping to sign Rhodes?Karanka: 'Boro could have thrashed Stanley'Leicester City 'step up Ramirez pursuit'
Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?Las Palmas confident of Jese dealClaudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switch
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Calum Chambers in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Team News: Calum Chambers and George Friend missing for Middlesbrough ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirms club never wanted Branislav Ivanovic
 Salomon Rondon of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns on September 12, 2015 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.
Tianjin Quanjian to bid for West Bromwich Albion forward Salomon Rondon?
Baggies linked with Zenit defenderMazzarri confirms offers for Odion IghaloWest Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'Livermore 'feared the worst' for MasonForest consider approach for Baggies coach?
Pulis wants 'new striker, centre-back'Chris Brunt 'close to new Baggies deal'Djilobodji charged with violent conductHughes vows to get Berahino "back on track"Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version