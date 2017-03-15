Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka could be sacked over the international break if his team lose to Manchester United this weekend.

The North Yorkshire club have lost their last three Premier League games in a row and as a result are in a precarious position in the top flight.

As it stands, Boro are second from bottom, three points adrift of safety with 11 games left to play.

According to The Mirror, Karanka's job is expected to be under review if his team suffer defeat at the Riverside this weekend.

Chairman Steve Gibson has stood by the Spaniard over the last three years, but he could be forced into a managerial change if results continue to disappoint.

Boro have gone 10 league games without a win and have the worst attacking statistics in the league having scored just 19 goals.