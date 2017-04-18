Adam Clayton: 'Middlesbrough will keep believing in survival bid'

Aaron Ramsey fouls Adam Clayton during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton refuses to give up hope of survival and believes that one win would help them turn the corner in the closing stages of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 22:50 UK

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton has insisted that his side will not give up hope of Premier League survival until it is mathematically out of their reach.

The Teesside outfit find themselves six points from safety with just six games of the season remaining having extended their winless run to 15 matches with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Monday night.

However, Clayton does not believe that Boro are one of the three worst teams in the division and is confident that one positive result will provide the springboard they need to retain their Premier League status.

"If you asked the other teams 'Are Middlesbrough one of the three worst teams in the league?', I don't suppose many would say we are. We've played against teams and we have been in most games and have been pipped by that extra bit of quality that we need to have," he told reporters.

"There are more points to play for and nobody in the bottom three is pulling up trees and running clear. Three points in this league is like six in the Championship. You have to keep believing. You have to keep going and it is hard to keep coming out when we have been pipped. We have to keep believing and keep the chin up. This is the toughest league there is, but we will keep grafting.

"The gap hasn't been getting any bigger, but now we are getting to the stage where we need to win. If we don't, it will be goodnight. We need to get a win as soon as possible and change the face of it. We have to come out on the right side in the next few games. One win will change it all.

"There were a few chances that could have gone in [against Arsenal]. But we will not go down because we have been unlucky, we will go down because we haven't been good enough - if we do. That's the story.
"We have to make our own luck."

Boro's task is likely to be made even tougher by their difficult run-in, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool providing three of their final four opponents this season.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew: 'Middlesbrough will not give in'
>
View our homepages for Adam Clayton, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Alexis Sanchez scores during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Aaron Ramsey fouls Adam Clayton during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Adam Clayton: 'Middlesbrough will keep believing in survival bid'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017
Result: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil end Arsenal's away woes
Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunityWenger: 'Tactical change was needed'Agnew: 'Middlesbrough will not give in'Koscielny hails "important" three pointsTeam News: Wenger opts for three-man defence at Boro
Agnew: 'I have sympathy for Wenger'Craig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalLeicester to make club-record bid for Gibson?Boro give trial to Sunderland striker
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 