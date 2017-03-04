Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
2-0
Middlesbrough
Arnautovic (29', 42')
Shawcross (21')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Friend (45'), de Roon (78')

Aitor Karanka: "We will keep fighting"

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka vows to "keep fighting" as his side drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has vowed to "keep fighting" after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City this afternoon.

The result extended Boro's unbeaten league run to 10 games and saw them drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Speaking afterwards, Karanka urged his players to "keep believing" and "work harder" in the coming weeks as they battle for their survival in the top flight.

"In this kind of moment we need to be positive. We have to know we have done good things so far," he told reporters afterwards.

"We have to keep believing in this group of players. Until the last day we will keep fighting. We've played since I have been in here with one striker. We train not one way but today was a normal decision.

"We are in the bottom three and we need to work harder to leave those positions."

Next up for Boro is an FA Cup tie with Manchester City next weekend, before Premier League action resumes with a tough home game against Manchester United on March 19.

Your Comments
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
