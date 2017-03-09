Aitor Karanka: 'I trust my players'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Under-fire Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka insists that he has full "confidence" in his players and dismisses speculation over the future of his job.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has insisted that he has full "confidence" in his players as they battle to remain in the Premier League.

A 2-0 defeat at Stoke City over the weekend saw Boro drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season and extended their winless run in the league to 10 games.

As a result, Karanka's job has come under intense scrutiny in recent days but the Spaniard insisted today that he retains the full backing of owner Steve Gibson.

"Of course [I do]," Karanka told reporters. "The most difficult moment for me was when I arrived here but he was the first one who transmitted his confidence. I don't need to feel that [confidence] every day.

"We are trying to show the players our confidence in them. They now have to take a step forward knowing that all of us trust them. If the players go to the pitch and don't have the confidence, you have been working for nothing."

Boro have a break from Premier League action this weekend as they welcome Manchester City to the Riverside in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Aitor Karanka: "We will keep fighting"
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Steve Gibson, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'I trust my players'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Manchester City want William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka plays down calls for him to leave Middlesbrough
Aitor Karanka: "We will keep fighting"Result: Arnautovic brace does for struggling BoroTeam News: Johnson, Cameron back for StokeLive Commentary: Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedClement gearing up for "crucial period"
Karanka: 'Boro where I expected them to be'Clayton signs new Middlesbrough dealPalace fans vandalise own team bus by mistakeKaranka "doesn't understand" Boro displayAllardyce hails biggest win of season
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 