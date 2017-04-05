Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Steve Agnew "quietly confident" of picking up result on Humberside

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Steve Agnew claims that his Middlesbrough players are ready for their showdown with Hull City on Wednesday, targeting a victory that will "change everything".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Stand-in Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has insisted that his side will head into Wednesday's relegation six-pointer with Hull City feeling in a confident mood.

The Smoggies have picked up just three points from the last 24 on offer, the latest of which came against Swansea City at the weekend in Agnew's second game in charge.

Agnew feels that Boro are just one big result away from transforming their fortunes, however, with victory on Humberside this week potentially enough to drag them within two points of safety.

"A win does change everything, and that's what we need tomorrow night," he told reporters. "It's a huge challenge and an exciting fixture.

"We've had limited time on the grass, but the preparation from the final whistle at Swansea has been terrific and I can feel the players are in a good place. I'm quietly confident and so are the players. They'll be fully focused going into the game."

The last seven meetings between these two sides have ended with the home team coming out on top.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Silva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 