Steve Agnew claims that his Middlesbrough players are ready for their showdown with Hull City on Wednesday, targeting a victory that will "change everything".

The Smoggies have picked up just three points from the last 24 on offer, the latest of which came against Swansea City at the weekend in Agnew's second game in charge.

Agnew feels that Boro are just one big result away from transforming their fortunes, however, with victory on Humberside this week potentially enough to drag them within two points of safety.

"A win does change everything, and that's what we need tomorrow night," he told reporters. "It's a huge challenge and an exciting fixture.

"We've had limited time on the grass, but the preparation from the final whistle at Swansea has been terrific and I can feel the players are in a good place. I'm quietly confident and so are the players. They'll be fully focused going into the game."

The last seven meetings between these two sides have ended with the home team coming out on top.