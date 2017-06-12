Garry Monk admits that the Middlesbrough job ticked all the right boxes and insists that immediate promotion back to the Premier League "has to be the ambition".

The former 38-year-old was announced as the Championship side's new boss on Friday, two weeks after he unexpectedly departed Leeds United.

Monk insists that the prospect of leading Boro back up to the Premier League at the first attempt is the right challenge for him.

He told a press conference on Monday: "I wanted the right challenge and all the boxes were ticked at Middlesbrough.

"I've worked under pressure throughout my career. That's how I work best. After a difficult season it's my job to restore confidence.

"Promotion has to be the ambition. It's a competitive and difficult league but this club is equipped and we're all determined to do it."

Boro finished 19th and were relegated from the Premier League after winning just five of their 38 games under previous bosses Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew.