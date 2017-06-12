Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Garry Monk: "All the boxes were ticked at Middlesbrough"

Garry Monk Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom
Garry Monk admits that the Middlesbrough job ticked all the right boxes and insists that immediate promotion back to the Premier League "has to be the ambition".
Monday, June 12, 2017

Garry Monk has revealed that he joined Middlesbrough because the club ticked all the right boxes.

The former 38-year-old was announced as the Championship side's new boss on Friday, two weeks after he unexpectedly departed Leeds United.

Monk insists that the prospect of leading Boro back up to the Premier League at the first attempt is the right challenge for him.

He told a press conference on Monday: "I wanted the right challenge and all the boxes were ticked at Middlesbrough.

"I've worked under pressure throughout my career. That's how I work best. After a difficult season it's my job to restore confidence.

"Promotion has to be the ambition. It's a competitive and difficult league but this club is equipped and we're all determined to do it."

Boro finished 19th and were relegated from the Premier League after winning just five of their 38 games under previous bosses Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
