Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson has described the club's relegation from the Premier League as the "lowest point of my life".

Boro were condemned to Championship football next season courtesy of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with only two games to spare.

Gibson acknowledged that his side were fortunate to only lose by three on the night and also admitted that they have not been good enough throughout the season.

"It's not just tonight, it's a full season. From top to bottom we haven't been good enough. Players, staff, myself," he told Sky Sports News.

"They were much better in every department. It could have been 4,5,6-0. It was the lowest point of my career. We've got to put it right. In fact it's the lowest point of my life, not just my career. It means that much.

"The fans didn't stop singing, wherever we've been this season they've been the same. The fans deserve Premier League football and we have to find a team to do that. We have to reflect on what's gone wrong."

Boro's final game of the season comes against Southampton and Liverpool.