May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,500
Chelsea
3-0
Middlesbrough
Costa (23'), Alonso (34'), Matic (65')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fabio (60'), Bamford (89')

Ben Gibson: 'Relegation is lowest point of my life'

Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson describes the club's relegation from the Premier League as the "lowest point" of his life.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson has described the club's relegation from the Premier League as the "lowest point of my life".

Boro were condemned to Championship football next season courtesy of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with only two games to spare.

Gibson acknowledged that his side were fortunate to only lose by three on the night and also admitted that they have not been good enough throughout the season.

"It's not just tonight, it's a full season. From top to bottom we haven't been good enough. Players, staff, myself," he told Sky Sports News.

"They were much better in every department. It could have been 4,5,6-0. It was the lowest point of my career. We've got to put it right. In fact it's the lowest point of my life, not just my career. It means that much.

"The fans didn't stop singing, wherever we've been this season they've been the same. The fans deserve Premier League football and we have to find a team to do that. We have to reflect on what's gone wrong."

Boro's final game of the season comes against Southampton and Liverpool.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 