Middlesbrough chairman and owner Steve Gibson has suggested that he may be replacing Steve Agnew as manager of the relegated club in a bid to "smash" the Championship next season.

The Boro caretaker boss was unable to halt the Teessiders' slide back into the second tier, claiming just six points from his 10 Premier League games in charge.

Gibson is adamant that Agnew "gave his best" when he succeeded Aitor Karanka in March, but says he will review the interim manager's position as he plans for next season.

"I've got thoughts, but I'll keep them to myself," Gibson is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "When we're ready to announce that, we will.

"There was never anyone lined up. I think the world of Steve Agnew. He's worked at this club a long time and always gives his best. I think he was the players' choice as well as my choice, and he gave his best.

"We want to smash the league next year. We want to go up next year as champions. We've got a great opportunity in terms of resources. The club is well run and we're in a good stable financial position. We should have more resources going into next season than any other club."

Boro lost 3-0 to Chelsea last Monday to confirm their relegation from the Premier League after less than 12 months back in the top flight.