May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,500
Chelsea
3-0
Middlesbrough
Costa (23'), Alonso (34'), Matic (65')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fabio (60'), Bamford (89')

Steve Agnew: 'We need to ensure Middlesbrough bounce back from relegation'

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew challenges the club to bounce back quickly to the top flight after suffering relegation from the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 23:47 UK

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has described himself as "frustrated" and "disappointed" after his side were condemned to relegation from the Premier League this evening.

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of champions-elect Chelsea ensured an immediate return to the second tier for Boro as they were left seven points adrift of safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Agnew acknowledged that a lack of goals played a major part in the club's relegation but is hopeful that they can bounce back to the top flight quickly.

"I'm frustrated and disappointed. We've just come away from a silent dressing room. We were well organised but we didn't get the foothold in the game," he told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea being Chelsea pushed us back and at half time, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We've had 36 games and two to go. It's been a tough season. It wasn't just tonight it's been ongoing. We haven't scored enough goals.

"The most important thing at the moment is the club. It's a terrific club and it's about how we reflect over the summer. We need to make sure Boro bounce back very quickly."

Boro will complete their campaign against Southampton and top-four hopefuls Liverpool.

Ben Gibson after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Gibson: 'Relegation is my lowest point'
>
