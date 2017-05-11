Crowd generic

Steve Agnew 'takes responsibility' for Middlesbrough's relegation

Steve Agnew again refuses to talk about his future at Middlesbrough following on from Monday's defeat to Chelsea, which confirmed relegation to the Championship.
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Stand-in Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has admitted to feeling "emotional" after failing to prevent the club's slide back into the Championship.

The Smoggies lost 3-0 to leaders Chelsea on Monday night to confirm their relegation from the Premier League after less than 12 months back in the big time.

Agnew took over from Aitor Karanka at a difficult time and could not stop the plight, picking up six points from the 27 on offer across his nine games at the helm.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Southampton, Agnew told reporters: "After the disappointment of Monday night, it's been an emotional time. I feel responsibility. I'll take that. That's how I am. It's not about my future, it's not about my situation.

"It's about Middlesbrough Football Club and understanding where we are, finishing strong, having a good summer and making sure we're in a fight to bounce back to the Premier League as quickly as we can."

Ryan Giggs, Alan Pardew and Nigel Pearson are among the favourites to take charge on a permanent basis at the Riverside Stadium ahead of next season.

Ryan Giggs the Manchester United interim manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on May 3, 2014
