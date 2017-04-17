Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew insists that his side will not give up fighting against relegation from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough interim manager Steve Agnew has hailed his players for giving "everything they had" in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal, and insists that they will not give up fighting against relegation.

The Teessiders gave a good account of themselves in Monday's Premier League clash at the Riverside Stadium, drawing level through Alvaro Negredo after Alexis Sanchez gave the visitors the lead.

However, Boro ultimately fell short as Mesut Ozil grabbed the winner for Arsenal in the 71st minute, condemning Agnew's charges to a six-point gap from safety with just six games left.

Agnew told BBC Sport after the game: "We are bitterly disappointed with the result but the players gave everything they had. We couldn't ask more of them.

"We played on the front foot, put them under pressure. I felt we might get the second goal after Negredo scored. The ball just wouldn't drop in the box for us. We put them under tremendous pressure.

"We are all disappointing we haven't won the game. If they continue to show that fighting spirit, which I'm sure we will, we'll go down to Bournemouth in reasonable spirits.

"We just have to keep the season alive. We need a win and I'm confident we'll get it. This group don't know how to give in. They will never, ever stop."

Boro's run-in includes trips to Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as a home game against Manchester City.