Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that winger Viktor Fischer will miss at least two to three weeks with a knee injury.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has revealed that winger Viktor Fischer is set for at least two to three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was forced off after just 11 minutes of his side's 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday having picked up the problem early in the match.

The summer signing was starting a fourth consecutive Premier League game for the team, and Karanka admitted that it is a blow to lose a player who was beginning to find his feet.

"He's going to be out for another two or three weeks at least," he told the club's official website.

"He's a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance."

Fischer's absence is likely to see him miss matches against Burnley, Manchester United, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Watford.