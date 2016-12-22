Viktor Fischer to miss "two or three weeks" with knee injury

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that winger Viktor Fischer will miss at least two to three weeks with a knee injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 14:46 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has revealed that winger Viktor Fischer is set for at least two to three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was forced off after just 11 minutes of his side's 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday having picked up the problem early in the match.

The summer signing was starting a fourth consecutive Premier League game for the team, and Karanka admitted that it is a blow to lose a player who was beginning to find his feet.

"He's going to be out for another two or three weeks at least," he told the club's official website.

"He's a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance."

Fischer's absence is likely to see him miss matches against Burnley, Manchester United, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Watford.

Middlesbrough midfielder Marten De Roon celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser in his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
De Roon happy to bag first Boro home goal
