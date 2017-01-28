Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-0
AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Downing (69')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Aitor Karanka: 'Middlesbrough should have put more goals past Accrington Stanley'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka believes that Middlesbrough should have been more emphatic winners against Accrington after seeing them win 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Aitor Karanka has claimed that Middlesbrough should have won more comprehensively against Accrington Stanley following their 1-0 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Stewart Downing's second-half goal was enough to send the Premier League side through to the fifth round against their League Two opponents on Saturday.

The Boro manager told BBC Sport after the match: "Sometimes these kinds of games can be hard, because you expect them to be easier - but no game is easy.

"You look at the results in some of the other fixtures and it shows that. A lot of good teams have lost, teams in the Premier League and at the top of the Championship. The most important thing was to get through to the next round.

"They were really organised and were fighting until the end. They were a good example for us. But I think we had a lot of chances to get the second, third and even fourth goal."

Up next for the Teesside outfit is a Premier League fixture against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

