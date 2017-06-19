Crowd generic

Melbourne City

Warren Joyce appointed Melbourne City head coach

Australia A-League side Melbourne City appoint former Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce as their new head coach.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Former Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce has been appointed head coach of Australian A-League side Melbourne City.

The 52-year-old was relieved of his duties by Wigan in March after just four months in charge of the Championship outfit.

Melbourne, who are run by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-based owners, won the Australian Cup last season, but sacked head coach Michael Valkanis due to an underwhelming A-League playoff campaign.

Joyce told the club's official website: "I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City football club at this time in its evolution.

"The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down. I can't wait to get started."

Joyce, who made over 600 league appearances as a player between 1983 and 2000, managed Manchester United Reserves between 2010 and 2016 before leaving to join Wigan.

England coach Roy Hodgson looks on before the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between San Marino and England at Stadio Olimpico on September 5, 2015
Read Next:
Roy Hodgson hired by Melbourne City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Warren Joyce, Michael Valkanis, Football
Your Comments
More Melbourne City News
Sports Mole logo
Warren Joyce appointed Melbourne City head coach
 England coach Roy Hodgson looks on before the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between San Marino and England at Stadio Olimpico on September 5, 2015
Roy Hodgson appointed as consultant at Melbourne City
 Tim Cahill of Australia celebrates his goal during the International Friendly match between Australia and Ecuador at The Den on March 5, 2014
Report: Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill to join Melbourne City
Result: Bruce Dijte double sends Adelaide throughResult: Fornaroli double knocks out GloryResult: Adelaide edge closer to Premiers' PlateResult: Adelaide suffer first loss in 15 weeksCity send Caceres to Melbourne on loan
Result: Ten-man Perth restrict City to a drawAnthony Caceres agrees Man City moveResult: Brisbane Roar close gap on leadersDamien Duff ends playing careerResult: Melbourne City put four past Newcastle
> Melbourne City Homepage



Tables
 