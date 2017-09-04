Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire and Jermain Defoe are left out of England's 23-man squad to face Slovakia, while Eric Dier is included after returning from suspension.

England boss Gareth Southgate has left Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire out of his squad to face Slovakia in Monday evening's pivotal World Cup qualifier.

Leicester City defender Maguire was looking to make his debut at Wembley Stadium, having been called up by Southgate last week for the first time.

The 24-year-old will have to wait for his senior international bow, however, as both he and Manchester United midfielder Lingard have been cut from the 23-man group to face Slovakia.

Maguire and Lingard also missed out on the 4-0 win over Malta in Valletta last Friday as England remained at the top of the Group F standings.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is the third player to make way, while Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier is welcomed back after returning from a one-match ban.