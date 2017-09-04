World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
SlovakiaSlovakia
 

Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire cut from England squad

England midfielder Jesse Lingard in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire and Jermain Defoe are left out of England's 23-man squad to face Slovakia, while Eric Dier is included after returning from suspension.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 12:52 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has left Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire out of his squad to face Slovakia in Monday evening's pivotal World Cup qualifier.

Leicester City defender Maguire was looking to make his debut at Wembley Stadium, having been called up by Southgate last week for the first time.

The 24-year-old will have to wait for his senior international bow, however, as both he and Manchester United midfielder Lingard have been cut from the 23-man group to face Slovakia.

Maguire and Lingard also missed out on the 4-0 win over Malta in Valletta last Friday as England remained at the top of the Group F standings.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is the third player to make way, while Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier is welcomed back after returning from a one-match ban.

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
