Manchester United 'reserve no. 7 shirt for Antoine Griezmann'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United reportedly reserve the number seven shirt for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.
Manchester United have reportedly kept the number seven shirt free for Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann as they gear up for a £100m bid next year.

The 26-year-old was in line to move to Old Trafford this summer but eventually decided to pledge his loyalty to Atletico for one more season after the club's transfer ban was upheld.

The Frenchman is expected to depart the Spanish capital next summer, however, and the Daily Star claims that United have already promised to make him their new number seven when he moves to Manchester.

The shirt has a prestigious lineage at United, with David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and club legend George Best all previously having worn the jersey.

The most recent bearer of the number seven shirt was Memphis Depay, who left United for Lyon in January.

Nicolas Gaitan and Mauricio in action during the thrilling Champions League game between Zenit and Benfica on March 9, 2016
