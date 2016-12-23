New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United, Manchester City 'to battle for Antoine Griezmann'

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head for Atletico Madrid's £70m-rated attacker Antoine Griezmann next summer.
Manchester United and Manchester City will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 66 times in 128 appearances for Atletico, only signed a new five-year contract with his Spanish club in June.

Man United have been consistently linked with a swoop for the France international and it had been thought that Jose Mourinho's side had a relatively clear run at the attacker next summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Man City are also very much in the hunt for Griezmann and will battle their bitter rivals for the £70m-rated frontman in next summer's transfer window.

The Frenchman netted 22 La Liga goals for Atletico last season, but has managed just six this term during what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Madrid outfit.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
