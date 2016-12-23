Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head for Atletico Madrid's £70m-rated attacker Antoine Griezmann next summer.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 66 times in 128 appearances for Atletico, only signed a new five-year contract with his Spanish club in June.

Man United have been consistently linked with a swoop for the France international and it had been thought that Jose Mourinho's side had a relatively clear run at the attacker next summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Man City are also very much in the hunt for Griezmann and will battle their bitter rivals for the £70m-rated frontman in next summer's transfer window.

The Frenchman netted 22 La Liga goals for Atletico last season, but has managed just six this term during what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Madrid outfit.