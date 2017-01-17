New Transfer Talk header

Sheffield United sign Manchester United youngster Joe Riley on loan

Joe Riley and Andre Romer in action during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Sheffield United complete the signing of Manchester United youngster Joe Riley on loan until the end of the season.
Sheffield United have announced the signing of Manchester United youngster Joe Riley on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been with the Red Devils since July 2013, making two appearances for the senior side including starting during last season's Europa League victory over FC Midtjylland.

Riley, who can play in defence and midfield, completed 85 minutes on his return from injury during Man Utd's reserve victory over Liverpool on Monday night before putting pen to paper on a six-month loan spell with the League One leaders.

"Joe is a young player who is comfortable playing on both the right or left and that versatility will be important to us. We are delighted to have him with us for the remainder of the season and happy that Manchester United have allowed him to further his development here," manager Chris Wilder told the club's official website.

Riley, who could make his debut against Gillingham on Saturday, becomes the Blades' fourth January signing after Samir Carruthers, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty.

Danny Lafferty of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Bolton Wanderers at Turf Moor on August 03, 2013
