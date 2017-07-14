New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with Aston Villa

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Manchester United announce that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will spend next season on loan at Aston Villa.
Aston Villa have completed the season-long loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

After spending the second half of the last campaign at Villa Park, Johnstone began to attract interest from numerous clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

However, he has decided to return to the West Midlands where he made 21 Championship appearances under boss Steve Bruce.

The 24-year-old has been considered part of the United first-team setup since 2011, but he is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League giants.

However, he has spent eight separate loan spells away from Old Trafford with 95 appearances being made in the Football League.

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Your Comments
