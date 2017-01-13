Lyon are said to be the only side interested in signing Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay this month.

Ligue 1 side Lyon are reportedly the only side to have expressed any interest in signing Manchester United forward Memphis Depay.

The 22-year-old has been informed by United manager Jose Mourinho that he can leave the club this month, having made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

According to ESPN, Lyon have already made a bid for the Dutchman but have been turned down as the offer is "substantially less" than United's valuation of £15m.

The French side are said to be the sole team that are prepared to take Depay on a permanent deal, and although there have been several enquiries from other clubs about a temporary move, United are insistent that he will not be allowed to leave on loan.

Depay moved to Old Trafford in May 2015 on a four-year, £25m deal.