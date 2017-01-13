New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'close' to signing Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is said to be "close" to signing for Crystal Palace from Juventus.
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:28 UK

Crystal Palace are said to be "close" to agreeing a deal to sign former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra from Juventus.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this window, having made just six appearances for the Serie A leaders this season.

According to Sky Italia, Palace have held "fruitful" talks with Juve over taking the Frenchman on a permanent deal and Evra himself has also sanctioned a return to the Premier League two-and-a-half years after he departed Old Trafford.

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce has made sorting out his defence his top priority this month after his side conceded 37 goals in the first 20 games of the season and kept just one clean sheet.

Evra made 379 appearances in all competitions during his eight-and-a-half seasons with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Aston Villa wth team-mate Patrice Evra during the 2010 Carling Cup final at Wembley in London, on February 28, 2010
