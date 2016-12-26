New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United next season'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reiterates that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the club for a second season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reiterated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the club for a second season.

The Swede initially moved to Old Trafford on a one-year contract, but has quickly settled in England and has made no secret of his intention to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic scored one and set up two more during his side's 3-1 win over Sunderland this afternoon, and Mourinho insists that he is not surprised by the striker's level of performance.

"I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and he's a very proud man. For him to decide to come to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United and the most difficult league in the world for a striker, it is because he knows that he can do it," he told reporters.

"So when we contacted him and he said, 'Yes, I want', I was sure that he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proving (his worth), leaving the Premier League failing at Manchester United. No way. When such a guy decides to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again.

"[The one-year extension clause has not been activated] yet, but it is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions, the owners and the board's, so no problem."

Ibrahimovic has scored 11 goals in his last 10 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
