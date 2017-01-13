New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay bid was far from reasonable'

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that they will not let out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay leave on the cheap after rejecting a bid from Lyon.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have turned down an unsatisfactory offer for Memphis Depay.

United are thought to be holding out for a £15m fee for the 22-year-old winger, who has made just one start across all competitions under Mourinho this season.

Lyon have confirmed the Netherlands international as their top transfer target, but Mourinho revealed that the Ligue 1 outfit's opening offer was far short of their asking price.

"The update is that the offer we had is far from being reasonable for us," he told reporters.

"So in this moment, he is our player and if in the end of the month nothing happens, he is one more option for us."

Memphis has been on the field for just 20 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
