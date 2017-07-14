New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic could sign new Manchester United deal'

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could sign a new contract with the Red Devils.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions initially opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mourinho wanted to keep Ibrahimovic after being impressed with the striker's recovery from injury, and the Portuguese has now had his say on the situation.

"Possible, it's open, of course we wanted to be honest and open and left everything for him to make the decision," Mourinho told reporters.

"At the same time let's make a decision that makes us all happy and if that is for him to stay and for us to wait, let's say in December maybe, because I don't think before December he can get back to competitive football but why not wait for a player who gave us so much, we are changing ideas and it's with Mr Woodward (Ed Woodward) and Zlatan's agent but the final decision is the best for the player."

Man United arrived in the United States last weekend as they prepare to begin their pre-season tour of North America, which will include matches against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Mourinho to axe Chris Smalling
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ed Woodward, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I want two more players'
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic could sign new Manchester United deal'
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with Aston Villa
Lukaku to wear number nine for UnitedReport: Mourinho to axe Chris SmallingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?How do shirt sponsors impact transfers?Ibrahimovic in talks over LA Galaxy move?
Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareInter: 'Perisic not joining Man United'Luke Shaw 'given lifeline by Mourinho'Man United 'turn attention to Nainggolan'Ibrahimovic promises 'a big announcement'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 