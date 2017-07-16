New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho disappointed to miss out on Alvaro Morata signing

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suggests that his side are no longer interested in signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid as the clubs could not reach an agreement.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 09:20 UK

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is a big fan of "special" Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, but concedes that Manchester United are now unlikely to sign him.

The Spain international is widely considered to have been the Red Devils' top attacking target for the summer, only for talks to drag on as Los Blancos were demanding a far larger fee than United were willing to pay.

United instead turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku, who joined from Everton last week for an initial sum of £75m - reportedly £5m less than Madrid wanted for Morata.

Mourinho admits that it is a "shame" to have missed out on the ex-Juventus ace, accepting that any chance of getting a deal over the line is now all but dead.

"It is a question for Florentino [Perez]," Mourinho told reporters. "He belongs to Madrid. Madrid has decided and we have not come to an agreement. It is simple. It's a shame.

"It is a player who made it to the first team with me. We have a special liking for [him], he is someone special. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid. It is like that. I don't think he can end with us."

Mourinho also confirmed that United no longer hold any interest in resigning forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid, as luring him away from the Spanish capital is 'an impossible mission'.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Signing Ronaldo is impossible'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney sends word of warning to Romelu Lukaku
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho disappointed to miss out on Alvaro Morata signing
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Signing Cristiano Ronaldo an impossible mission'
Result: Rashford scores brace in Man Utd routLive Commentary: LA Galaxy 2-5 Man Utd - as it happenedNeville urges Man Utd to sign MaticIcardi backs Perisic to Man Utd dealDavid de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'
Jose Mourinho 'has £100m left to spend'Schneiderlin: 'Rooney is happy again"Inter want Martial in exchange for Perisic?Lingard: 'New signings have settled well'Mourinho discusses Morata interest
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho disappointed to miss out on Alvaro Morata signing
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Signing Cristiano Ronaldo an impossible mission'
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'
Pique: 'Ronaldo favourite for Ballon d'Or'Report: Ceballos release clause set at £438mLeganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral dealMourinho discusses Morata interestArsenal increase offer for Mbappe?
Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'Morata offered lucrative China deal?Real complete Dani Ceballos signingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scare
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 