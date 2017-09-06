Blaise Matuidi turned down Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United to join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, according to a report.

Matuidi, 30, signed a three-year contract with Juve in the middle of August after PSG sanctioned the sale of the Frenchman.

According to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal, Man City and Man United all expressed an interest in signing the experienced midfielder, but Matuidi rejected all three English clubs to make the move to Turin.

The 58-time France international won four Ligue 1 titles for PSG after moving to Paris from Saint-Etienne in 2011.

He has been a substitute in both of Juve's Serie A matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.