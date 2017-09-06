New Transfer Talk header

Blaise Matuidi 'turned down Premier League trio for Juventus'

England's midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies against France's midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the friendly football match between England and France at Wembley Stadium in west London on November 17, 2015
Blaise Matuidi turned down Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United to join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, according to a report.
Blaise Matuidi reportedly rejected Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in order to join Italian champions Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Matuidi, 30, signed a three-year contract with Juve in the middle of August after PSG sanctioned the sale of the Frenchman.

According to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal, Man City and Man United all expressed an interest in signing the experienced midfielder, but Matuidi rejected all three English clubs to make the move to Turin.

The 58-time France international won four Ligue 1 titles for PSG after moving to Paris from Saint-Etienne in 2011.

He has been a substitute in both of Juve's Serie A matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho in no rush to sign new Manchester United deal
 Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal fans to stage "bank of bullshit" protest
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'
 Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Brazil contingent head back to England on private jet
 Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Report: Manchester City to bid £20m for Alexis Sanchez in January
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool 'reject Emre Can contract demands'
 Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Gianluigi Buffon: 'Keylor Navas a great goalkeeper'
