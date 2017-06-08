New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'unlikely to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic new contract'

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Manchester United reportedly decide against offering 35-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract extension at the club.
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly decided against offering Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract extension at the club.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions before picking up a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

United had previously been keen to tie Ibrahimovic down to a one-year extension to the initial 12-month contract he signed last summer, but Sky Sports News reports that they have now withdrawn any offer that was on the table.

Instead, the Red Devils are understood to be looking at other options to replace Ibrahimovic, with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo among the names being linked with the club.

The Premier League will publish the retained and released lists for each club at 9am tomorrow morning, when Ibrahimovic's fate at United will be confirmed.

Should Man Utd keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic for another season?

Yes
No
Yes
83.3%
No
16.7%
