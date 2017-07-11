A report claims that Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj closes on a move to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

At the weekend, it was claimed that the Belgian international was told that he had no future at Old Trafford after being left out of Jose Mourinho's pre-season squad for the trip to the United States.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2013-14 campaign at Man United, scoring four times in 35 appearances for the Red Devils under the leadership of David Moyes.

Januzaj has struggled over the last couple of seasons, however, and following unsuccessful loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, the attacker is now closing on a move away from Manchester.

According to Manchester Evening News, Sociedad have come to an agreement with Man United, and the Belgium international will travel to Spain to complete a move ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Januzaj failed to score in 25 Premier League appearances for Sunderland last season.