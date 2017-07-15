Inter Milan reportedly enquire about the possibility of Anthony Martial joining the Nerazzurri as part of the deal to take Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.

Inter Milan have reportedly asked Manchester United about the possibility of Anthony Martial joining the Nerazzurri as part of the deal to take Ivan Perisic to Old Trafford.

Last season, the French winger made a total of 28 starts in all competitions, but was generally regarded as a backup option during Jose Mourinho's first year in charge at United.

Perisic, meanwhile, is said to be high on the Red Devils' summer wish list, but the Serie A giants are not expected to budge for anything less than €55m (£48.2m).

According to Sport Italia, Inter may ask for Martial as part of a potential exchange, while Mediaset Premium claims that the deal would consist of Martial plus €20m (£17.5m) for the Croatian.

Since United signed Martial from AS Monaco for a fee which could potentially rise to £57.6m, he has netted 25 times in 91 appearances in all competitions.