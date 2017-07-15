New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Inter Milan want Anthony Martial plus cash for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Inter Milan reportedly enquire about the possibility of Anthony Martial joining the Nerazzurri as part of the deal to take Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Inter Milan have reportedly asked Manchester United about the possibility of Anthony Martial joining the Nerazzurri as part of the deal to take Ivan Perisic to Old Trafford.

Last season, the French winger made a total of 28 starts in all competitions, but was generally regarded as a backup option during Jose Mourinho's first year in charge at United.

Perisic, meanwhile, is said to be high on the Red Devils' summer wish list, but the Serie A giants are not expected to budge for anything less than €55m (£48.2m).

According to Sport Italia, Inter may ask for Martial as part of a potential exchange, while Mediaset Premium claims that the deal would consist of Martial plus €20m (£17.5m) for the Croatian.

Since United signed Martial from AS Monaco for a fee which could potentially rise to £57.6m, he has netted 25 times in 91 appearances in all competitions.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Read Next:
Inter: 'Perisic not joining Man United'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Anthony Martial, Ivan Perisic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Report: Inter Milan want Anthony Martial plus cash for Ivan Perisic
 Manchester United's Jesse Lingard in action during the Community Shield match against Leicester City on August 7, 2016
Jesse Lingard: 'Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof have settled well'
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho discusses Manchester United's Alvaro Morata interest
Mourinho: 'Woodward handled Lukaku deal'Jose Mourinho: 'I want two more players'Mourinho: 'Ibra could sign new deal'Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with VillaLukaku to wear number nine for United
Report: Mourinho to axe Chris SmallingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?How do shirt sponsors impact transfers?Ibrahimovic in talks over LA Galaxy move?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scare
> Manchester United Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Report: Inter Milan want Anthony Martial plus cash for Ivan Perisic
 Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan: 'Ivan Perisic not joining Manchester United'
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromMan Utd 'confident of Perisic deal'Borja Valero completes Inter switchInter Milan 'make £35m Matic bid'Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'
Luciano Spalletti to hold Perisic talksJames Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Report: Arsenal consider Brozovic moveInter join race to sign Alexis Sanchez?Agent: "Arda Turan will stay at Barcelona"
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 