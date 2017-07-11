New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan 'make £35m bid for Nemanja Matic'

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Inter Milan reportedly lodge a £35m bid for Chelsea midfielder and rumoured Manchester United target Nemanja Matic.
Inter Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the current transfer window, with Manchester United thought to be amongst the clubs interested in his services.

However, Corriera dello Sport reports that United will face competition from Inter Milan after the Italian outfit lodged a £35m bid for the Serbian.

Inter are looking to build a team capable of taking them back to the top of Italian football and see Matic as an ideal option in midfield, having been knocked back in their pursuit of Roma's Radja Nainggolan.

Matic is likely to be available should Chelsea complete the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco, and the Blues would be more willing to sell to a team outside of England.

However, Matic's own preference is understood to be a switch to Old Trafford, where he would be reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
