New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mauro Icardi backs Ivan Perisic to Manchester United deal

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Inter Milan club captain Mauro Icardi tells Ivan Perisic to join Manchester United this summer if he wants to leave the San Siro.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has told teammate Ivan Perisic that he should move to Manchester United if that is what he wants.

Perisic has been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford throughout this summer, with Jose Mourinho understood to have made the 28-year-old one of his primary transfer targets.

Inter are holding out for a fee of almost £50m, but club captain Icardi believes that Perisic should leave if he does not want to be at the San Siro.

"It's not something we talk about in the dressing room," he told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.

"If he's not happy then he has to leave, as the coach [Luciano Spalletti] says. He needs to do what makes him happy."

Perisic scored 11 goals and created 12 more during his 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho 'has £100m left to spend'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ivan Perisic, Mauro Icardi, Jose Mourinho, Luciano Spalletti, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Gary Neville urges Manchester United to sign Nemanja Matic
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Mauro Icardi backs Ivan Perisic to Manchester United deal
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'
Jose Mourinho 'has £100m left to spend'Schneiderlin: 'Rooney is happy again"Inter want Martial in exchange for Perisic?Lingard: 'New signings have settled well'Mourinho discusses Morata interest
Mourinho: 'Woodward handled Lukaku deal'Jose Mourinho: 'I want two more players'Mourinho: 'Ibra could sign new deal'Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with VillaLukaku to wear number nine for United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Mauro Icardi backs Ivan Perisic to Manchester United deal
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho 'has £100m left to spend'
 Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Report: Inter Milan want Anthony Martial plus cash for Ivan Perisic
Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"Inter: 'Perisic not joining Man United'Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromMan Utd 'confident of Perisic deal'Borja Valero completes Inter switch
Inter Milan 'make £35m Matic bid'Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Luciano Spalletti to hold Perisic talksJames Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Report: Arsenal consider Brozovic move
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 