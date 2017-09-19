New Transfer Talk header

Marouane Fellaini 'yet to sign new Man United contract as he wants better deal'

Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Marouane Fellaini reportedly rejects Manchester United's contract offer as he wants a better deal.
Marouane Fellaini has reportedly opted against signing a new contract at Manchester United as he is holding out for an improved offer.

The midfielder is highly regarded by manager Jose Mourinho, but the club's policy for players over 30 is to table one-year rolling contracts.

According to the Daily Mail, Fellaini's representatives feel that the Belgian international is worthy of a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has started just one game so far this season, which was Sunday's 4-0 win over his former club Everton on home soil.

The midfielder, who is free to speak to clubs regarding a transfer in January as his current deal expires at the end of the season, has scored twice in four outings in all competitions in the current campaign.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
