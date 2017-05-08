New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale is mulling over a possible departure from Real Madrid and has drawn up a shortlist of clubs that he would like to join, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Gareth Bale has been considering a possible departure from Real Madrid this summer and has drawn up a shortlist of clubs that he would like to join, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a summer exit from the Bernabeu due to suggestions that Los Blancos are growing frustrated with his fitness, having missed 13 La Liga games and four Champions League fixtures through injury.

According to Don Balon, the Welshman has told his agent that the only four clubs he would move to are Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

Bale has scored 67 goals and registered 51 assists in 149 Real appearances since his move to Spain from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Read Next:
Aguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandMbappe 'not interested in Man Utd move'Mourinho: 'Anything can happen in PL'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?
Lukaku hits out at transfer rumoursLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?Jose Mourinho: 'All hope now on Europa'Raiola: 'Doctors amazed by Ibra fitness'Rashford intends to "stay loyal" to United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
Team News: Kante misses out for ChelseaDavid Stockdale hints at Brighton exitPuel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Azpilicueta: 'Chelsea are in control'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?
David Luiz hails "fantastic" Antonio ConteKante wins FWA Player of the Year awardLukaku hits out at transfer rumoursLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?Conte: 'Spurs have advantage over Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Vazquez hails Real "special connection" with CLAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?Zidane "very happy" with Madrid displayResult: Madrid thrash Granada to move level at top
Zidane plays down Mbappe speculationReport: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid moveReal plan shock move for Wijnaldum?Dani Carvajal suffers hamstring injuryChelsea to give new contract to Courtois?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
 Bayern Munich's French defender Mehdi Benatia plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on September 17, 2014
Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'
 Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger plays the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Muenchen in Augsburg, southern Germany, on December 13, 2014
Bastian Schweinsteiger tips Bayern Munich to win Champions League in next three years
Man City 'not giving up on Kingsley Coman'Report: Bayern open Alexis Sanchez talksMatthaus: 'Bayern to raid Monaco'Result: Bayern Munich wrap up title in styleBayern sign Coman on permanent deal
Matthaus urges Bayern to sign Alexis SanchezReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureJavi Martinez: 'Bayern will bounce back'Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Edinson Cavani open to future Napoli return
Liverpool to pay £30m for PSG attacker?Aubameyang 'on verge of PSG move'Agent: 'Pastore could end career at PSG'Italian agent: 'Emery to stay at PSG'London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?
Atletico 'favourites to sign Lucas Moura'Man United 'confident of signing Marquinhos'Result: PSG cruise into Coupe de France finalCavani signs contract extension at PSGReport: Aurier meets with Barcelona
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 