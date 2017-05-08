Gareth Bale is mulling over a possible departure from Real Madrid and has drawn up a shortlist of clubs that he would like to join, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a summer exit from the Bernabeu due to suggestions that Los Blancos are growing frustrated with his fitness, having missed 13 La Liga games and four Champions League fixtures through injury.

According to Don Balon, the Welshman has told his agent that the only four clubs he would move to are Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

Bale has scored 67 goals and registered 51 assists in 149 Real appearances since his move to Spain from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.