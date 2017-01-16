Zlatan Ibrahimovic still confident of Manchester United title challenge

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule his side out of the title race despite seeing the gap to leaders Chelsea grow to 12 points.
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 22:50 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to give up on the idea of his side pushing for the Premier League title this season.

A run of just two wins from 11 league games from September to December saw United seemingly drop out of the title race, but they have taken 19 points from the last 21 on offer to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

Jose Mourinho's side are still 12 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, but Ibrahimovic is hoping that their title rivals will suffer a dip in form during the second half of the campaign.

"Of course (there is little margin for error now). Imagine if we'd got those points (dropped early in season), where we'd be now? It'd be a big difference. But, okay, we're paying for it," he told reporters.

"We had a gap where there was a distance to the top five but now we're closer. From second to us is five points, Chelsea is 12. We are there, we just wait for the other ones to do mistakes.

"If we could have won against Liverpool it'd have been a fantastic result but we take the draw and let's see what the other teams do. Hopefully they make mistakes and have their own dip because we had our dips. We just need to win and keep going like we're doing. We've got great confidence."

United face Stoke City next Saturday as they look to return to winning ways.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Mkhitaryan praises United squad strength
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic still confident of Manchester United title challenge
