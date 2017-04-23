Jose Mourinho makes eight changes to Manchester United's starting XI for Sunday's trip to Burnley as Wayne Rooney starts, while Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to his starting XI ahead of their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday.

The most significant change is the inclusion of Wayne Rooney, who makes his first league start since March 4, while the in-form Marcus Rashford drops to the bench.

The other players who did not start against Anderlecht in midweek but do today are David de Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Burnley XI made by Sean Dyche from their 3-1 defeat at Everton last week, with Andre Gray replacing Sam Vokes up front.

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady, Barnes, Gray

Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Westwood, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, Ageyi, Pope

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Lingard, Rooney, Martial

Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzbe, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

