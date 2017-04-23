Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Lowton (65')
LIVE
Martial (21'), Rooney (39')

Team News: Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United at Burnley

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho makes eight changes to Manchester United's starting XI for Sunday's trip to Burnley as Wayne Rooney starts, while Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 13:39 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to his starting XI ahead of their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday.

The most significant change is the inclusion of Wayne Rooney, who makes his first league start since March 4, while the in-form Marcus Rashford drops to the bench.

The other players who did not start against Anderlecht in midweek but do today are David de Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Burnley XI made by Sean Dyche from their 3-1 defeat at Everton last week, with Andre Gray replacing Sam Vokes up front.

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady, Barnes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Westwood, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, Ageyi, Pope

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Lingard, Rooney, Martial
Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzbe, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Follow all the action from Turf Moor with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera, Young to return against Burnley
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, David de Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Sean Dyche, Andre Gray, Sam Vokes, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman launches attack on Manchester United
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'
Team News: Rooney starts as Rashford on benchPremier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Ibrahimovic, Rojo ruled out for seasonMarouane Fellaini pleased with recent formDyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'
Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Mourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Scholes: 'Rashford could emulate Neymar'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
 Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United at Burnley
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'Wayne Rooney still a top-class player'
Dyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedHeaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'Joey Barton appears before FA commission
Dyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'Herrera, Young to return against BurnleyReport: Tottenham enter Keane bidding warKeane to leave Burnley at end of season?Sean Dyche bemused by Burnley away form
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley34106183349-1636
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 