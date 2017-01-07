Zlatan Ibrahimovic is grateful to Jose Mourinho for making a training programme which complements the Swede's "animal" body.

The 35-year-old Swede has scored 18 goals since signing for the Red Devils last summer and has been instrumental in the club's run of seven straight wins in all competitions.

He told the official United website: "I feel good. I feel in shape. The boss has made a good programme for me since the start.

"He has been adapting my physical point of view and the way I can play every game. He has to get the credit for that. The mixture between training, recovery and the game, I do it differently, and he set it up for me.

"So that's why I can hold out for so long. And, when you have a body like me, it's not a normal body. It's like when you see an animal. It goes in and is fresh always, so I see myself as an animal."

Ibrahimovic was not included in the starting XI as United welcomed Reading to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.