General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thanks Jose Mourinho for bespoke "animal" training programme

Zlatan Ibrahimovic FINALLY in a Manchester United shirt on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is grateful to Jose Mourinho for making a training programme which complements the Swede's "animal" body.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:35 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has thanked club manager Jose Mourinho for keeping him fit like "an animal".

The 35-year-old Swede has scored 18 goals since signing for the Red Devils last summer and has been instrumental in the club's run of seven straight wins in all competitions.

He told the official United website: "I feel good. I feel in shape. The boss has made a good programme for me since the start.

"He has been adapting my physical point of view and the way I can play every game. He has to get the credit for that. The mixture between training, recovery and the game, I do it differently, and he set it up for me.

"So that's why I can hold out for so long. And, when you have a body like me, it's not a normal body. It's like when you see an animal. It goes in and is fresh always, so I see myself as an animal."

Ibrahimovic was not included in the starting XI as United welcomed Reading to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I will wait for Bailly'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Reading
 Wayne Rooney applauds Manchester United supporters on September 24, 2016
Wayne Rooney equals Bobby Charlton goalscoring record for Manchester United
 Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Team News: Nine changes for Manchester United ahead of FA Cup tie against Reading
Zlatan thanks Mourinho for "animal" treatmentMourinho: 'I will wait for Bailly'Mourinho: 'Depay, Schneiderlin free to leave'Pogba hails Griezmann progressRooney to start for United against Reading
Mourinho: 'Schweinsteiger wants to stay at United'Schneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical'Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?United offer Griezmann £220k a week?Can Mourinho's United make an upset in the later part of the season?
> Manchester United Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand