Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Pep Guardiola feud still motivates me'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that his feud with Pep Guardiola still gives him "adrenaline".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that his fractured relationship with Pep Guardiola still "motivates" him.

The former Sweden international fell out with the Spanish coach during the pair's time together at Barcelona in the 2009-10 campaign.

Ibrahimovic will come up against Guardiola on April 27 when Manchester United take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems as though his feud with the 46-year-old will spur him on.

"When I play against his team, it's something that motivates me, it gives me adrenaline," Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports Italia. "It is normal, after what's happened. I'm using it as something positive, not negative. But it is something always in the back of my mind.

"I learned a lot at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. I learned that in football any situation can change in just 24 hours. The problem wasn't with me, it was with him [Guardiola], and he never came to terms with it. I don't know what his problem was with me.

"First he called me every day to get me and from one day to the next I didn't play anymore."

Ibrahimovic is United's current leading top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd to face Man City in pre-season
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Pep Guardiola feud still motivates me'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Report: Wayne Rooney likely to join Everton as Manchester United consider waiving fee
Herrera hints David de Gea could leavePhil Jones facing four-week layoff?Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'
Griezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Phil Jones released from England squadUnited to hold contract talks with defender?Report: West Ham want Wayne RooneySchweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Pep Guardiola feud still motivates me'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
 John Stones in action for Manchester City on October 15, 2016
Manchester City defender John Stones: 'I'm still learning'
Seaman: 'Hart still England's best'England to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Sterling trains away from England teammatesCaballero: 'Man City character made Pep proud'
Man City charged with misconduct by FAManchester derby scheduled for April 27Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'Pep Guardiola: 'I love John Stones'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 