Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that his fractured relationship with Pep Guardiola still "motivates" him.

The former Sweden international fell out with the Spanish coach during the pair's time together at Barcelona in the 2009-10 campaign.

Ibrahimovic will come up against Guardiola on April 27 when Manchester United take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and it seems as though his feud with the 46-year-old will spur him on.

"When I play against his team, it's something that motivates me, it gives me adrenaline," Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports Italia. "It is normal, after what's happened. I'm using it as something positive, not negative. But it is something always in the back of my mind.

"I learned a lot at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. I learned that in football any situation can change in just 24 hours. The problem wasn't with me, it was with him [Guardiola], and he never came to terms with it. I don't know what his problem was with me.

"First he called me every day to get me and from one day to the next I didn't play anymore."

Ibrahimovic is United's current leading top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions.