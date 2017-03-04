Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney calls for retrospective action to be taken against Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings for an alleged stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mings appeared to stand on Ibrahimovic while jumping over the prone Swede during this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with the pair clashing again just moments later when Ibrahimovic appeared to elbow Mings when competing for a corner.

However, Rooney believes that the latter incident was an honest competition for the ball while the alleged stamp deserves punishment from the Football Association.

"Yes I was [aware of the incident]. I was right there. Everyone likes to go in and have tackles in the game, which has gone a lot out of the game in recent years - but to try and stamp on a player's head is wrong. There is no place for it. I'm sure there will be punishment after the game," he told Sky Sports News.

On Ibrahimovic's alleged elbow, Rooney added: "I think both players have gone for the ball. I was out taking the corner so I didn't see that one. I am sure if anything has happened people will have their opinions on that but the one I saw... I have been on the end of studs to the head and it is not nice. I am sure it will get looked at and I am sure the right result will be given."

United's draw ensured that they remain in sixth place, missing the chance to temporarily climb into the top four.