Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Wayne Rooney calls for Tyrone Mings suspension

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney calls for retrospective action to be taken against Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings for an alleged stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has called for retrospective action to be taken against Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings following an apparent stamp on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mings appeared to stand on Ibrahimovic while jumping over the prone Swede during this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with the pair clashing again just moments later when Ibrahimovic appeared to elbow Mings when competing for a corner.

However, Rooney believes that the latter incident was an honest competition for the ball while the alleged stamp deserves punishment from the Football Association.

"Yes I was [aware of the incident]. I was right there. Everyone likes to go in and have tackles in the game, which has gone a lot out of the game in recent years - but to try and stamp on a player's head is wrong. There is no place for it. I'm sure there will be punishment after the game," he told Sky Sports News.

On Ibrahimovic's alleged elbow, Rooney added: "I think both players have gone for the ball. I was out taking the corner so I didn't see that one. I am sure if anything has happened people will have their opinions on that but the one I saw... I have been on the end of studs to the head and it is not nice. I am sure it will get looked at and I am sure the right result will be given."

United's draw ensured that they remain in sixth place, missing the chance to temporarily climb into the top four.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic denies intentional elbow
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Tyrone Mings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho unconcerned by Tyrone Mings stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic
 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney calls for Tyrone Mings suspension
Mings denies stamping on IbrahimovicIbrahimovic denies intentional elbowMourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at UnitedTeam News: Wayne Rooney handed United start
Rashford motivated to win more trophiesMourinho: 'Finishing second achievable'Report: Mourinho plotting £35m Dier bidJose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'Man United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho unconcerned by Tyrone Mings stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic
 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney calls for Tyrone Mings suspension
Mings denies stamping on IbrahimovicIbrahimovic denies intentional elbowResult: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at UnitedTeam News: Wayne Rooney handed United startHowe: 'We must be prepared for United's attack'
Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthClement gearing up for "crucial period"Boruc announces international retirementHowe: 'Bournemouth struggling to end run'Result: Albion tighten grip on eighth place
> Bournemouth Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 