Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has insisted that Paul Pogba will show his true worth for the Red Devils next season.

Pogba, 24, re-joined Man United from Juventus last summer, with the 20-time English champions smashing the world transfer record to bring the Frenchman back to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has faced criticism for his performances during the 2016-17 campaign, although he has scored seven times for Man United thus far this season.

Vidic has claimed that his former teammate's £90m price tag means that unrealistic expectations are placed on the midfielder's shoulders, and the former Serbian international has insisted that Pogba is "a great player".

"It depends on what the people expect from him," Vidic told Beyond the Pitch. "I think the problem is the market is crazy at the moment – to buy the player you need you have to pay crazy money.

"Paul is a great player, his ability is not to score 25 goals a season. He is about creating situations all over the field and score maybe 10 goals, 15 goals. His potential and actual quality, he can change his game and can become a player that scores 20, 25 goals.

"I think it's difficult when people see Pogba and expect him to do something which is not his game. I think he has done some good stuff this season, of course, he didn't give his best but he played 40 matches which is important as well; his presence on the pitch."

"As a midfield player, you need someone who is powerful, tall and a presence in the middle of the park. I'm sure next season he will be even better."

Pogba is currently on the sidelines nursing a hamstring problem.