Victor Lindelof: 'Fee not important'

New Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof insists that his £30m transfer fee is "not important" as he bids to make a success of his time at Old Trafford.

Last week, it was confirmed that Lindelof had signed a four-year contract with Man United, who had agreed a deal of £30m plus add-ons with Portuguese giants Benfica.

Lindelof, 22, has said that he is at Old Trafford "to play football and perform as well as possible", and has claimed that the size of his value will not harm his performances.

Lindelof told Aftonbladet: "I'm here to play football and perform as well as possible for Manchester United.

"I don't keep track of that, it's not something I spend time on. It's not important to me. It just means you've done something good and that the club really wanted me."

Lindelof will make his debut on the club's pre-season tour of the United States next month.