Manchester United

Manchester United to offer coaching role to Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United are reportedly considering Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a future coaching role under Jose Mourinho.
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly put himself in contention for a future coaching role at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic has netted 16 goals in 25 appearances since signing a one-year deal at United, and there is every expectation that the club will take up the chance to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

However, according to the Daily Star, the 35-year-old is being considered for a place on Jose Mourinho's coaching staff after proving to be an influential figure at the club since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been claimed that United are keen for the Swede to play a role in the development of their younger talent and talks over the position could take place in the future.

It was recently reported that Ibrahimovic would turn down the chance of a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League in order to remain in the North-West of England.

