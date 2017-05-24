Teenager Axel Tuanzebe says that he is 'prepared to play anywhere' in a bid to win a regular spot at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for the Red Devils in recent weeks, starting the club's last four Premier League matches.

Despite coming through the Man United youth system as a centre-back, the teenager has played at right-back and in central midfield for the 20-time English champions since the start of the month.

Tuanzebe is aware that he will eventually have to commit to one position, but the Englishman is more than happy to remain versatile for Jose Mourinho's team in the early stages of his career.

"I can play in any of the positions I'm asked to play in. For the time being, it's a case of kind of developing and, once you become a regular, you have a fixed position which you progress in for the rest of your career. For now, if I'm told to do a job, I just do it," Tuanzebe told MUTV.

Tuanzebe is expected to be on the bench for the Europa League final against Ajax on Wednesday night.