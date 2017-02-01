Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
Hull City

Rooney (84')
FT

Niasse (12'), Huddlestone (78'), Markovic (81'), Meyler (89')

Marco Silva: 'Hull City deserved point against Manchester United'

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva claims that his side deserved their point from the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that his side deserved their draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

The Tigers travelled to Manchester having picked up just one point from their previous 10 away league outings, but put in a stubborn display to keep Jose Mourinho's side at bay and come away with a goalless draw.

Silva was delighted with what he saw from his side and believes that they will continue to improve as he gets more time with them on the training ground.

"It is a very good result for us against a very good team. We played like a team with a great attitude spirit and character. What we showed tonight again, I am happy. Sometimes you have to suffer in moments but we have to play as a team," he told reporters.

"Our goalkeeper had a good night, but I prefer to talk about all the team. We had a bad afternoon against Fulham but they played very well for me and showed a good attitude. I am sure with training we will improve.

"We had very good chances in transition. OK, Man United had chances to score too but we deserved this point. Jose is a fantastic coach. This was not Jose vs. Marco, it was Man United vs. Hull City."

Despite the unlikely point, Hull remain 19th in the Premier League table, four points from safety.

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Mourinho refuses to criticise Hull tactics
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United frustrated by Hull City at Old Trafford
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull City draw
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United frustrated by Hull City at Old Trafford
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull City draw
