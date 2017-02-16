General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Paul Scholes urges Anthony Martial consistency

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes backs Anthony Martial to score 25 goals a season if he becomes more consistent.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 20:05 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has called on Anthony Martial to show more consistency in his performances in order to fulfil his potential.

The 21-year-old has been in and out of the team so far this season, but registered a goal and an assist after returning to the starting lineup for United's 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Scholes acknowledged that such performances have been too infrequent from the France international so far, but believes that he has the ability to score 25 goals a season in the future.

"It's only been flashes so far. We know he's capable of it. We've seen that he's capable of beating players and scoring goals, but we haven't seen it enough," he told BT Sport.

"He is still a young player, we have to remember that, and when you look at wide players they are always the most inconsistent on a pitch anyway. I think that will come with him, and if that does come and the confidence really comes out of him, I think he's got 25 goals a season in him."

Martial has scored seven goals in 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Redknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'
Paul Scholes urges Anthony Martial consistency
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
