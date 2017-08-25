General view of Old Trafford

Former Wales international Robbie Savage backs Jose Mourinho to lead Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.
Former Wales international Robbie Savage has backed Jose Mourinho to lead Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table last season, but have started the 2017-18 campaign with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City respectively.

Savage, who represented Man United as a youth player, has also claimed that Mourinho will have "no excuses" if he fails to secure at least a top-two finish in the league this season.

"Whoever finishes above Manchester United will win the title. The spirit of Fergie (Alex Ferguson) is back. The aura is back. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back. And Jose Mourinho's two biggest signings of the summer, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, have been sensational in their first games," Savage wrote in his column for The Mirror.

"I cannot understand the negativity of United fans who call 606 after back-to-back 4-0 wins and say, "Yes, but it was only West Ham and Swansea. Sorry, but I seem to recall United dropping points at home to both those yeams last season. I don't think they will be shelling another 25 points at Old Trafford this time.

"But I'll stand by my prediction that Mourinho is going to win his fourth Premier League crown this season – but he has no excuses now. This is his United team. Anything less than a trophy and a top-two finish would be a failure with the squad he's put together."

Man United will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign at home to Leicester City in Saturday's late kickoff.

