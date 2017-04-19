General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Sergio Romero: 'I could not reject Manchester United'

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Sergio Romero admits that he could not turn down the chance to join Manchester United, even it meant being number two goalkeeper to David de Gea.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 15:56 UK

Experienced goalkeeper Sergio Romero has admitted that he could not turn down the chance to join Manchester United, even it meant being number two to David de Gea at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old, who has 87 international caps for Argentina, joined Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 after running down his contract with Sampdoria.

Romero has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Man United this season, although just one of those has come in the Premier League due to the presence of De Gea.

The experienced goalkeeper has conceded that "you always want to be number one", but is content with his current role at Old Trafford as he prepares to make his ninth Europa League appearance of the campaign against Anderlecht on Thursday night.

"I think that when you get a chance to come to a club like United, even knowing there's a chance you might be second choice, it's a chance you want to take," Romero told reporters.

"I want to show the manager that I'm ready, if called upon, to go out there and not let the team down. You always want to be number one, but coming here was a great challenge to accept."

Man United are level at 1-1 with Anderlecht ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United winger Anthony Martial in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho comments on Anthony Martial future
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
