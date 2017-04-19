Sergio Romero admits that he could not turn down the chance to join Manchester United, even it meant being number two goalkeeper to David de Gea.

The 30-year-old, who has 87 international caps for Argentina, joined Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 after running down his contract with Sampdoria.

Romero has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Man United this season, although just one of those has come in the Premier League due to the presence of De Gea.

The experienced goalkeeper has conceded that "you always want to be number one", but is content with his current role at Old Trafford as he prepares to make his ninth Europa League appearance of the campaign against Anderlecht on Thursday night.

"I think that when you get a chance to come to a club like United, even knowing there's a chance you might be second choice, it's a chance you want to take," Romero told reporters.

"I want to show the manager that I'm ready, if called upon, to go out there and not let the team down. You always want to be number one, but coming here was a great challenge to accept."

Man United are level at 1-1 with Anderlecht ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford.